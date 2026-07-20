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Ya-Sin
63
36:63
هاذه جهنم التي كنتم توعدون ٦٣
هَـٰذِهِۦ جَهَنَّمُ ٱلَّتِى كُنتُمْ تُوعَدُونَ ٦٣
هَٰذِهِۦ
جَهَنَّمُ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنتُمۡ
تُوعَدُونَ
٦٣
Ecco l’Inferno che vi è stato promesso.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
30 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Vedi altro
12
3
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì