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Ya-Sin
60
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
أَعۡهَدۡ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ءَادَمَ
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٠
O figli di Adamo, non vi ho forse comandato di non adorare Satana – in verità è un vostro nemico dichiarato –
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N Tariq
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31 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 36:60
"Did I not enjoin on you, O ye Children of Adam, that ye should not worship Satan; for that he was to you an enemy avowed?" (Quran 36:60)
One of shaitan's tactics was to make Adam AS focus on that one tree despite being in jannah where there must've been so many luxuries. Similarly, shaitan often makes us hyperfocus on our one problem or one desire, that if we acquire that then our life would become perfect. We stop being grateful for the umpte...
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Hammad Fahim
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30 settimane fa
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Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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