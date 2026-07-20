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Ya-Sin
49
36:49
ما ينظرون الا صيحة واحدة تاخذهم وهم يخصمون ٤٩
مَا يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّا صَيْحَةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ تَأْخُذُهُمْ وَهُمْ يَخِصِّمُونَ ٤٩
مَا
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّا
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
تَأۡخُذُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
يَخِصِّمُونَ
٤٩
Non aspettano altro che un Grido, uno solo, che li afferrerà mentre saranno in piena polemica.
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Nadia
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anno scorso
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Riferimento
Ayah 36:49
The world right now reminds me of this ayah. While millions of souls are starving, literally starving, the rest of the world remains busy in disputes. We're busy being angry because this person said this to me or that to me.....
Someone I follow from Gaza on Instagram described how it feels to go through starvation, and it has just made me go quiet. My head feels empty, I don't know what to say. What makes it even worse is that we live in a time ...
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19
4
Sirotum Daud
Seguire
27 settimane fa
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Riferimento
sura 36 e Ayah 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
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8
0
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
33 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
43 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Vedi altro
9
2
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