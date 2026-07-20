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Ya-Sin
41
36:41
واية لهم انا حملنا ذريتهم في الفلك المشحون ٤١
وَءَايَةٌۭ لَّهُمْ أَنَّا حَمَلْنَا ذُرِّيَّتَهُمْ فِى ٱلْفُلْكِ ٱلْمَشْحُونِ ٤١
وَءَايَةٞ
لَّهُمۡ
أَنَّا
حَمَلۡنَا
ذُرِّيَّتَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ٱلۡمَشۡحُونِ
٤١
E un segno per loro, che portammo la loro progenie su di un vascello stracarico
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A Siddiqui
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6 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 36:41, 37:75-77, 7:172, 17:70
When I became a Muslim, a relative of mine told me that I had forgotten where I came from. He told me that he might not be the most religous person, but at least he is loyal to his forefathers - unlike me, who had betrayed everything that matters.
These ayahs bring me comfort because they remind me that I'm not the one who forgot where I came from. Our true forefathers are those who submit to Allah.
If anyone is struggling with the decision t...
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33
24
Sirotum Daud
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27 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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12
1
Hammad Fahim
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33 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
43 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Vedi altro
9
2
Kaynat Sarwar
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:41-42
We often associate Allah with the natural creations like the sky, sun, moon etc.
In these ayat, Allah takes credit where credit is truly due. The modes of transport over colossal seas, the big ships that can travel over continents, allowing for travel, transportation of items etc. This as well as all other 'man made' modes of transport, like aero planes, cars, trains, spaceships etc, Allah says it is We who carried their children/generations in ...
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