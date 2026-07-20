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Ya-Sin
25
36:25
اني امنت بربكم فاسمعون ٢٥
إِنِّىٓ ءَامَنتُ بِرَبِّكُمْ فَٱسْمَعُونِ ٢٥
إِنِّيٓ
ءَامَنتُ
بِرَبِّكُمۡ
فَٱسۡمَعُونِ
٢٥
In verità credo nel vostro Signore, ascoltatemi dunque!».
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Rayaan Shafi
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:20-21, 36:25
In Surah Yaseen, Allah tells us about the story of a town where Allah had sent three Messengers to remind people of the Oneness of Allah, but they still remained in disbelief and rejected the Messengers.
The story is talked about from verses 13 to 29 in the Surah. In this reflection, however, I will just mention some of the key points and then I will draw some lessons from them that are relevant for our own selves, which will simultaneously giv...
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20
15
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
33 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
43 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Vedi altro
9
2
Sherene Mansor
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 36:25-26
#YaSeen
#FebruaryReflection
I love bus rides!
Being in a big powerful vehicle with the wind in my face relives a childlike joy in me.
As I wait to get to my stop, I watch strangers get on and get off, wondering where they are from and where they are going.
Its an adventure!
Life and death are just part of a bus journey. We get on and we have to get off and continue our Journey.
In these 2 ayahs I am told of a man from a far distance calling ...
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25
10
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