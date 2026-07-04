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Taha
77
20:77
ولقد اوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي فاضرب لهم طريقا في البحر يبسا لا تخاف دركا ولا تخشى ٧٧
وَلَقَدْ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَسْرِ بِعِبَادِى فَٱضْرِبْ لَهُمْ طَرِيقًۭا فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ يَبَسًۭا لَّا تَخَـٰفُ دَرَكًۭا وَلَا تَخْشَىٰ ٧٧
وَلَقَدۡ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَسۡرِ
بِعِبَادِي
فَٱضۡرِبۡ
لَهُمۡ
طَرِيقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
يَبَسٗا
لَّا
تَخَٰفُ
دَرَكٗا
وَلَا
تَخۡشَىٰ
٧٧
In verità ispirammo questo a Mosè: «Parti durante la notte, alla testa dei Miei servi e apri per loro una strada asciutta nel mare: non devi temere che vi raggiungano, non aver alcun timore»
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ماريا مرزوقي
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4 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 27:10, 20:77, 20:68
I have learned a little bit about some principles in the Arabic Language. One being: زيادة المبنى زيادة في المعنى i.e. increase in construct means increase in meaning . And I recently heard this التلخيص في المبنى تلخيص في المعنى (hopefully the spelling right is right). It is supposed to say, 'summarising the construct leads to narrowing down the meaning, or just saying the essence'. One example is in the story of Musa a.s.
Several times as Mu...
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6
4
A Siddiqui
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5 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 26:61-62, 20:77
'Be a warrior, not a worrier'
Reading this quote reminded me of these two ayat:
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4
A Siddiqui
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6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 26:61-63, 20:77
I never thought about this until I read the tafseer today: Not only did God part the Red Sea so that Musa (a) and his people could miraculously pass through a huge body of water - He also made it a dry path, as stated in Surah Taha.
A dry path! Not a muddy path that one would expect from land that was previously covered by water.
Glory be to our Lord - The All Mighty, The Merciful, The Generous! The One who blesses us with miracle upon a mirac...
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