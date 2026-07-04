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Taha
75
20:75
ومن ياته مومنا قد عمل الصالحات فاولايك لهم الدرجات العلى ٧٥
وَمَن يَأْتِهِۦ مُؤْمِنًۭا قَدْ عَمِلَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمُ ٱلدَّرَجَـٰتُ ٱلْعُلَىٰ ٧٥
وَمَن
يَأۡتِهِۦ
مُؤۡمِنٗا
قَدۡ
عَمِلَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلدَّرَجَٰتُ
ٱلۡعُلَىٰ
٧٥
Chi [invece] si presenterà a Lui credente, e avrà compiuto opere buone… ecco coloro che avranno l’onore più grande,
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A Siddiqui
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6 anni fa
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Riferimento
sura 108 e Ayah 5:85, 20:75-76, 10:9, 47:15
Next time you go for a hike near a river or stream, take a few minutes (if it's safe!) to close your eyes, and imagine that you are hearing the rivers that flow in Jennah.
Imagine, for a moment, that all of the pain, fatigue, and heatbreak of this dunya has been removed from you and you can finally rest in a state of tranquility and bliss. Ask Allah to admit you into His paradise.
Then open your eyes and resume back on the path, knowing that yo...
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