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Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
In verità noi crediamo nel nostro Signore, ché ci perdoni i nostri peccati e la magia che ci hai imposto. Allah è migliore e duraturo».
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Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿إِنَّاۤ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِیَغۡفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰیَـٰنَا﴾ مِنْ الْإِشْرَاك وَغَيْره ﴿وَمَاۤ أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا عَلَیۡهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ﴾ تَعَلُّمًا وَعَمَلًا لِمُعَارَضَةِ مُوسَى ﴿وَٱللَّهُ خَیۡرࣱ﴾ مِنْك ثَوَابًا إذَا أُطِيعَ ﴿وَأَبۡقَىٰۤ ٧٣﴾ مِنْك عَذَابًا إذَا عصي