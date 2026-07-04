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Taha
72
20:72
قالوا لن نوثرك على ما جاءنا من البينات والذي فطرنا فاقض ما انت قاض انما تقضي هاذه الحياة الدنيا ٧٢
قَالُوا۟ لَن نُّؤْثِرَكَ عَلَىٰ مَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلَّذِى فَطَرَنَا ۖ فَٱقْضِ مَآ أَنتَ قَاضٍ ۖ إِنَّمَا تَقْضِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَآ ٧٢
قَالُواْ
لَن
نُّؤۡثِرَكَ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَٱلَّذِي
فَطَرَنَاۖ
فَٱقۡضِ
مَآ
أَنتَ
قَاضٍۖ
إِنَّمَا
تَقۡضِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَآ
٧٢
Dissero: «Non ti potremmo mai preferire a quello che ci è stato provato e a Colui Che ci ha creati. Attua pure quello che hai deciso. Le tue decisioni non riguardano che questa vita!
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Amer Abbas
Seguire
7 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 82:4-6, 23:99-109, 20:72, 39:30
Loved this fb post by Br. Hisham Abdallah - So I will repost it here, then correlate with some ayahs that come to mind:
I am not going to sugar coat this:
- This life temporary
- This life is a test
- Once this life ends, eternity (Hereafter) begins
- Our conduct in this life has consequences in the Hereafter
- All our deeds, whether of the heart or of the limbs are recorded and will be made available for us to see in the Hereafter
- The deeds o...
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16
1
Sherene Mansor
Seguire
4 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 20:70-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
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14
2
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