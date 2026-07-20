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Saba
8
34:8
افترى على الله كذبا ام به جنة بل الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة في العذاب والضلال البعيد ٨
أَفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا أَم بِهِۦ جِنَّةٌۢ ۗ بَلِ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلضَّلَـٰلِ ٱلْبَعِيدِ ٨
أَفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَم
بِهِۦ
جِنَّةُۢۗ
بَلِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلضَّلَٰلِ
ٱلۡبَعِيدِ
٨
Ha inventato menzogne contro Allah? O forse è posseduto?». No, coloro che non credono nell’altra vita [sono destinati] al castigo e ad errare lontano
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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31 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 34:8
Bismillah
Many people think punishment is something that comes later, after death, after judgment. Something dramatic and unmistakable. But the Qur’an teaches us something deeper. It tells us that some people are already in punishment, even while they walk among us, even while life appears normal.
Allah says in Surah Saba, “Rather, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are in punishment and far astray.”
Notice the words carefully. It does...
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