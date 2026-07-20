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Saba
37
34:37
وما اموالكم ولا اولادكم بالتي تقربكم عندنا زلفى الا من امن وعمل صالحا فاولايك لهم جزاء الضعف بما عملوا وهم في الغرفات امنون ٣٧
وَمَآ أَمْوَٰلُكُمْ وَلَآ أَوْلَـٰدُكُم بِٱلَّتِى تُقَرِّبُكُمْ عِندَنَا زُلْفَىٰٓ إِلَّا مَنْ ءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ جَزَآءُ ٱلضِّعْفِ بِمَا عَمِلُوا۟ وَهُمْ فِى ٱلْغُرُفَـٰتِ ءَامِنُونَ ٣٧
وَمَآ
أَمۡوَٰلُكُمۡ
وَلَآ
أَوۡلَٰدُكُم
بِٱلَّتِي
تُقَرِّبُكُمۡ
عِندَنَا
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلضِّعۡفِ
بِمَا
عَمِلُواْ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡغُرُفَٰتِ
ءَامِنُونَ
٣٧
I vostri beni e i vostri figli non vi potranno avvicinare a Noi, eccetto per chi crede e compie il bene: essi sono coloro che avranno ricompensa raddoppiata per quel che facevano: saranno al sicuro negli alti livelli [del Paradiso].
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Razia Zahra
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4 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 34:37
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Capitalise.
Allah gave us wealth in this world, but we focus and invest upon the house that we will indefinitely be leaving soon behind. Within the grave we will be wishing that we had donated more in charity, it is this part of our wealth that would have followed us into the next dwelling. By our charity we would have furnished and illuminated our next abode. But our focus did not go ...
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