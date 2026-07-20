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3
34:3
وقال الذين كفروا لا تاتينا الساعة قل بلى وربي لتاتينكم عالم الغيب لا يعزب عنه مثقال ذرة في السماوات ولا في الارض ولا اصغر من ذالك ولا اكبر الا في كتاب مبين ٣
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَا تَأْتِينَا ٱلسَّاعَةُ ۖ قُلْ بَلَىٰ وَرَبِّى لَتَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ عَـٰلِمِ ٱلْغَيْبِ ۖ لَا يَعْزُبُ عَنْهُ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍۢ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَلَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَآ أَصْغَرُ مِن ذَٰلِكَ وَلَآ أَكْبَرُ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَا
تَأۡتِينَا
ٱلسَّاعَةُۖ
قُلۡ
بَلَىٰ
وَرَبِّي
لَتَأۡتِيَنَّكُمۡ
عَٰلِمِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِۖ
لَا
يَعۡزُبُ
عَنۡهُ
مِثۡقَالُ
ذَرَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَآ
أَصۡغَرُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكَ
وَلَآ
أَكۡبَرُ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣
I miscredenti dicono: «Non ci raggiungerà l’Ora». Di’ [loro]: «No, per il mio Signore: certamente giungerà a voi, per Colui Che conosce l’invisibile», Colui al Quale non sfugge il peso di un atomo, nei cieli e sulla terra, e non c’è nulla di più grande o più piccolo che non sia in un Libro chiarissimo,
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Riferimento
Ayah 34:3
As you fly through the clouds, you realise all of it is a million droplets
A million droplets that together can relieve drought, nourish plants & humans alike and bring joy to many
That’s when you realise it’s the small deeds that together make a difference in the end
The tiny deeds you might not even remember might be the ones that win Allahs mercy and grant you admission into eternal bliss
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