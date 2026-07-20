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Saba
24
34:24
۞ قل من يرزقكم من السماوات والارض قل الله وانا او اياكم لعلى هدى او في ضلال مبين ٢٤
۞ قُلْ مَن يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَإِنَّآ أَوْ إِيَّاكُمْ لَعَلَىٰ هُدًى أَوْ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٢٤
۞ قُلۡ
مَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَإِنَّآ
أَوۡ
إِيَّاكُمۡ
لَعَلَىٰ
هُدًى
أَوۡ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٢٤
Di’: «Chi provvede a voi dai cieli e dalla terra?». Di’: «Allah». In verità o noi siamo sulla retta via oppure in evidente errore
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Hisham Abdallah
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8 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 34:24
On humility and healthy debate:
Reading this Ayah and comparing our current status to it always makes me sad:
Even with those who totally reject the faith, we are commanded to show humility in argument.
Even when we are absolutely sure of our position, we are expected to be humble.
Even when we are absolutely certain that the other's argument is utter nonsense, we are ordered to show respect.
I reflect on this verse and compare its guidance to...
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