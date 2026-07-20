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Saba
21
34:21
وما كان له عليهم من سلطان الا لنعلم من يومن بالاخرة ممن هو منها في شك وربك على كل شيء حفيظ ٢١
وَمَا كَانَ لَهُۥ عَلَيْهِم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يُؤْمِنُ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِمَّنْ هُوَ مِنْهَا فِى شَكٍّۢ ۗ وَرَبُّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ حَفِيظٌۭ ٢١
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَهُۥ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنٍ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِمَّنۡ
هُوَ
مِنۡهَا
فِي
شَكّٖۗ
وَرَبُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
حَفِيظٞ
٢١
Non aveva su di loro alcun potere, eccetto per il fatto che volevamo distinguere chi credeva nell’altra vita e chi ne dubitava. Il tuo Signore è Colui Che preserva ogni cosa.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
J Yousef
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 42:6, 12:64, 11:57, 34:21
pubblicato in
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
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