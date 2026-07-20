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1
34:1
الحمد لله الذي له ما في السماوات وما في الارض وله الحمد في الاخرة وهو الحكيم الخبير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِى لَهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْخَبِيرُ ١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
ٱلَّذِي
لَهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ٱلۡخَبِيرُ
١
Lode ad Allah, Colui Cui appartiene tutto quel che è nei cieli e sulla terra. Lode a Lui nell’altra vita, Egli è il Saggio, il Ben Informato,
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
R. Ebied
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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19
2
A Siddiqui
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 34:1-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
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30
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