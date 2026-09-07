Commentary
A Gist of the Subjects of the Surah
In verse 65, it was said: قُلْ إِنَّمَا أَنَا مُنذِرٌ (Say, “ I am only a warner) At the beginning of the Surah, you have seen that the real objective of this Surah was the affirmation of the prophethood of the noble Prophet ﷺ refutation of what the disbelievers said. In this connection, events relating to blessed prophets of the past were mentioned for two reasons. Firstly, that they bring comfort to the Holy Prophet ﷺ and that he too observes patience against the absurd allegations leveled by those who disbelieved - the same patience as observed by the blessed prophets before him. Secondly, that those who were denying the credentials of a true prophet should themselves learn their lesson through these events. After that, another method was used to invite the disbelievers to Islam. For this purpose, their attention was drawn to the good end of the believers, as opposed to the severe punishment awaiting disbelievers, while they were also warned that the people they were following were the ones who were prompting them to belie the true messenger of Allah, and the same people will refuse to help you in any way on the Day of Judgment, in fact, they would paint you black and you would curse them.
After a delineation of these subjects, the text has, in the concluding part, reverted to the main purpose, that is, it takes up the confirmation of prophethood of the Holy Prophet ﷺ . In this process, along with a presentation of necessary arguments, a compassionate invitation to believe has also been given.