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Tafsir: Sad 38:61
Sad
61
38:61
قالوا ربنا من قدم لنا هاذا فزده عذابا ضعفا في النار ٦١
قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَا مَن قَدَّمَ لَنَا هَـٰذَا فَزِدْهُ عَذَابًۭا ضِعْفًۭا فِى ٱلنَّارِ ٦١
قَالُواْ
ﳖ
رَبَّنَا
ﳗ
مَن
ﳘ
قَدَّمَ
ﳙ
لَنَا
ﳚ
هَٰذَا
ﳛ
فَزِدۡهُ
ﳜ
عَذَابٗا
ﳝ
ضِعۡفٗا
ﳞ
فِي
ﳟ
ٱلنَّارِ
ﳠ
٦١
ﳡ
Diranno: «Signore, raddoppia il castigo nel Fuoco a chiunque ce lo abbia preparato».
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Tafsir Muyassar
قال فوج الأتباع:
ربنا مَن أضلَّنا في الدنيا عن الهدى فضاعِف عذابه في النار.