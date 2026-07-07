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Adh-Dhariyat
33
51:33
لنرسل عليهم حجارة من طين ٣٣
لِنُرْسِلَ عَلَيْهِمْ حِجَارَةًۭ مِّن طِينٍۢ ٣٣
لِنُرۡسِلَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حِجَارَةٗ
مِّن
طِينٖ
٣٣
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A Siddiqui
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5 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 15:74, 23:12, 55:14, 51:31-34, 29:55
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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