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Adh-Dhariyat
29
51:29
فاقبلت امراته في صرة فصكت وجهها وقالت عجوز عقيم ٢٩
فَأَقْبَلَتِ ٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ فِى صَرَّةٍۢ فَصَكَّتْ وَجْهَهَا وَقَالَتْ عَجُوزٌ عَقِيمٌۭ ٢٩
فَأَقۡبَلَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
فِي
صَرَّةٖ
فَصَكَّتۡ
وَجۡهَهَا
وَقَالَتۡ
عَجُوزٌ
عَقِيمٞ
٢٩
Venne dunque sua moglie gridando, colpendosi il volto e dicendo: «Sono una vecchia sterile!».
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Khaleda Begum
Seguire
5 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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