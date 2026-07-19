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Luqman
7
31:7
واذا تتلى عليه اياتنا ولى مستكبرا كان لم يسمعها كان في اذنيه وقرا فبشره بعذاب اليم ٧
وَإِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِ ءَايَـٰتُنَا وَلَّىٰ مُسْتَكْبِرًۭا كَأَن لَّمْ يَسْمَعْهَا كَأَنَّ فِىٓ أُذُنَيْهِ وَقْرًۭا ۖ فَبَشِّرْهُ بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ٧
وَإِذَا
تُتۡلَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
وَلَّىٰ
مُسۡتَكۡبِرٗا
كَأَن
لَّمۡ
يَسۡمَعۡهَا
كَأَنَّ
فِيٓ
أُذُنَيۡهِ
وَقۡرٗاۖ
فَبَشِّرۡهُ
بِعَذَابٍ
أَلِيمٍ
٧
Quando gli si recitano i Nostri versetti, volge le spalle superbo come se non li avesse sentiti, come se avesse un peso nelle orecchie. Dagli annuncio di un doloroso castigo.
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Marina
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:7
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
When I read this ayah, the first thing that came to my mind is mindless scrolling on social media. Yep a very scary ayah.
In this ayah, Allah was talking about the disbelievers and Allah told Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to tell the disbelievers the good news - a painful punishment.
Action:
1. Don’t be like disbelievers.
2. Don’t scroll pass when ayah of quran is being recited on IG reels. Pause and listen till the end. Th...
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6
2
Munther El-Alami
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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10
3
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