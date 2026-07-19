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Luqman
34
31:34
ان الله عنده علم الساعة وينزل الغيث ويعلم ما في الارحام وما تدري نفس ماذا تكسب غدا وما تدري نفس باي ارض تموت ان الله عليم خبير ٣٤
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عِندَهُۥ عِلْمُ ٱلسَّاعَةِ وَيُنَزِّلُ ٱلْغَيْثَ وَيَعْلَمُ مَا فِى ٱلْأَرْحَامِ ۖ وَمَا تَدْرِى نَفْسٌۭ مَّاذَا تَكْسِبُ غَدًۭا ۖ وَمَا تَدْرِى نَفْسٌۢ بِأَىِّ أَرْضٍۢ تَمُوتُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌۢ ٣٤
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمُ
ٱلسَّاعَةِ
وَيُنَزِّلُ
ٱلۡغَيۡثَ
وَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِۖ
وَمَا
تَدۡرِي
نَفۡسٞ
مَّاذَا
تَكۡسِبُ
غَدٗاۖ
وَمَا
تَدۡرِي
نَفۡسُۢ
بِأَيِّ
أَرۡضٖ
تَمُوتُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلِيمٌ
خَبِيرُۢ
٣٤
In verità la scienza dell’Ora è presso Allah, Colui Che fa scendere la pioggia e conosce quello che c’è negli uteri. Nessuno conosce ciò che guadagnerà l’indomani e nessuno conosce la terra in cui morrà. In verità Allah è il Sapiente, il Ben informato
1
.
2
La vera identità del personaggio che dà il nome a questa sura è avvolta nel mistero, nonostante lo sforzo dell’esegesi. Nessuna delle ipotesi avanzata dai commentatori ha raggiunto un grado di forza tale da essere comunemente accettata. La tradizione è concorde sul fatto che fu longevo («mu‘ammar») e molti autori ritengono che appartenesse al popolo degli ‘Ad. Molti hanno ritenuto che fosse uno schiavo nero che esercitava il mestiere di falegname, altri gli hanno attribuito dignità regale. Il Corano ci parla della sua saggezza, delle sue doti morali e della sua fede nell’Unicità di Allah (gloria a Lui l’Altissimo). Luqmàn istruisce suo figlio a coltivare in sé la fede e l’assiduità rituale, a raccomandare il bene e a condannare il male, alla pazienza e alla modestia.
3
Vedi Appendice
4
Appendici e
5
Secondo l’esegesi classica i verss. e alludono in particolare ad un coreiscita pagano che faceva di tutto per disturbare i sermoni di Muhammad (pace e benedizioni su di lui) ingaggiando cantastorie e cantanti e ordinando loro di esibirsi nello stesso luogo in cui l’Inviato di Allah parlava alla gente. Se consideriamo la massa della produzione spettacolare contemporanea, musicale, cinematografica e televisiva, ci rendiamo conto che la tecnica di «chi compra storie ridicole per traviare gli uomini» si è perfezionata ed ha raggiunto una diffusione planetaria. Sprofondati nelle loro poltrone, impugnando i loro telecomandi milioni e milioni di uomini e donne concludono la loro alienante giornata con una dose massiccia di sesso e violenza, volgarità e vanità, abilmente mescolati e sapientemente propinati. Lo stesso serial televisivo viene tradotto e distribuito nei cinque continenti, lo stesso improbabile poliziotto imperversa sugli schermi di decine di paesi. Lo scopo è unico, scientificamente perseguito con grande utilizzo di risorse umane e finanziarie: distogliere l’uomo dal Ricordo di Dio e dal Suo sentiero.
6
Vedi nota a XVI,
7
Vedi nota al titolo della sura.
8
A proposito del rispetto e della considerazione che i musulmani devono ai genitori, vedi tra l’altro XVII, 23-e la nota.
9
Tabari (xxI, scrisse che il versetto scese in riferimento al caso di Sa‘d ibn Waq- qàs, uno dei compagni dell’Inviato di Allah (pace e benedizioni su di lui). La madre di Sa‘d, scandalizzata e preoccupata per la conversione all’IsIàm del figlio, aveva giurato di astenersi dal cibo e dall’acqua finché il figlio non fosse ritornato alla religione idolatrica dei suoi antenati. Sa‘d non accettò il ricatto e dopo tre giorni la donna rinunciò alla sua protesta.
10
Secondo l’esegesi classica (Tabari xxI, il soggetto del versetto è la «colpa».
11
«Non voltare la tua guancia»: nel senso di «non essere sdegnoso quando ti rivolgi agli altri».
12
« un Libro luminoso»:il Sublime Corano.
13
«si afferra all’ansa più salda»: formando un anello il manico ad ansa offre maggior facilità alla presa e al suo mantenimento. Con questa similitudine Allah (gloria a Lui l’Altissimo) esemplifica la condizione di grande sicurezza in cui vive chi Lo teme.
14
Sebbene il termine «calamo» non sia usuale nel linguaggio corrente, lo abbiamo mantenuto nell’intento di conservare (quando ciò sia possibile) un minimo di assonanza con il testo coranico. Vedi anche XCVI,
15
Come già nel versetto VIII, Allah (gloria a Lui l’Altissimo) ci fa intuire la vastità dei significati delle Sue Parole.
16
«seguono una via intermedia»: tra la miscredenza e l’IsIàm. Alcuni traduttori, scegliendo un altro significato del termine «muqtased» scrivono: «seguono una retta via».
17
«l’Ingannatore»: «al-Gharùr», uno degli epiteti di Satana.
18
In Allah (gloria a Lui l’Altissimo) e solo in Lui c’è la Scienza. Egli è Colui Che conosce il passato, il presente e il futuro, tutto quello che è celato alla conoscenza degli uomini non è ignoto a Lui.
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