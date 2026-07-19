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Luqman
20
31:20
الم تروا ان الله سخر لكم ما في السماوات وما في الارض واسبغ عليكم نعمه ظاهرة وباطنة ومن الناس من يجادل في الله بغير علم ولا هدى ولا كتاب منير ٢٠
أَلَمْ تَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَخَّرَ لَكُم مَّا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَأَسْبَغَ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعَمَهُۥ ظَـٰهِرَةًۭ وَبَاطِنَةًۭ ۗ وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يُجَـٰدِلُ فِى ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَلَا هُدًۭى وَلَا كِتَـٰبٍۢ مُّنِيرٍۢ ٢٠
أَلَمۡ
تَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
سَخَّرَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَسۡبَغَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
نِعَمَهُۥ
ظَٰهِرَةٗ
وَبَاطِنَةٗۗ
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يُجَٰدِلُ
فِي
ٱللَّهِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٖ
وَلَا
هُدٗى
وَلَا
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّنِيرٖ
٢٠
Non vedete come Allah vi ha sottomesso quel che è nei cieli e sulla terra e ha diffuso su di voi i Suoi favori, palesi e nascosti? Ciononostante vi è qualcuno tra gli uomini che polemizza a proposito di Allah senza avere né scienza né guida né un Libro luminoso
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Basit Minhas
Seguire
10 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20, 69:6-8, 45:13
A Reflection on سَخَّرَ
Allah (SWT) speaks of the destruction of 'Aad and describes what was unleashed upon them:
وَأَمَّا عَادٌ فَأُهْلِكُوا بِرِيحٍ صَرْصَرٍ عَاتِيَةٍ * سَخَّرَهَا عَلَيْهِمْ سَبْعَ لَيَالٍ وَثَمَانِيَةَ أَيَّامٍ حُسُومًا فَتَرَى الْقَوْمَ فِيهَا صَرْعَىٰ كَأَنَّهُمْ أَعْجَازُ نَخْلٍ خَاوِيَةٍ * فَهَلْ تَرَىٰ لَهُم مِّن بَاقِيَةٍ
"Ad was destroyed by a furious wind that God let loose against them for seven consecutive nights, ...
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51
32
Ahmed Amin
Seguire
23 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20, 45:13
Bismillahi
We all know what homelessness is and through technology we all can know what it means to be homeless in different parts of the world .
First and foremost i'd like to tell you guys what it means to be a homeless street person in my 3rd world country :
-It means that you sleep in dumping sites , under bridges and construction places
-It means that food is never guaranteed and most of it comes from leftovers from hotels
-It means tha...
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20
1
Rayaan Shafi
Seguire
47 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 28:71, 31:20, 91:1-6
So previously, I shared some facts on the therapeutic effects of spending time being near trees and plants. And then, in my last reflection, I discussed the effects of 'earthing' or 'grounding' ourselves and the science behind it.
But, there is another very accessible and a powerful natural medicine which I should mention alongside all the above, which is, the sun.
You might already know that sunlight is a good source of vitamin D. As one stu...
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18
1
Rayaan Shafi
Seguire
48 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20, 55:13
One day, after work, I just walked to a small nearby park which had some trees and grass and some local residents sitting or walking their dogs.
After just spending about 30 minutes being there (and eating the meal that I packed), I noticed that I felt a little different compared to how I feel other days after work. I felt a little more energized, and I felt happier. And I felt calmer also.
I live in an urban area, so I don't get that much ex...
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31
14
Tahira Fatima
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20
Gratitude to Allah SWT is not dependent on the presence of certain blessings.
Gratitude to Allah is not restricted to just times of happiness. It is not restricted to just receiving the things that we want or the presence of safety, the presence of health the presence of good things of this world. Gratitude to Allah is because of who Allah is and because of who we are in relation to him. We as His slaves are always… always on the receiving end a...
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11
11
S Rahman
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20, 14:34
SubhanAllah! What did we ever do to deserve all this? Allah created the heavens, the earth, and everything in them for YOU and ME?! Just think about it—next time life feels overwhelming, and we feel small or insignificant, let’s remind ourselves: the entire universe, the vast skies, and this amazing earth were made for us!
How could we ever thank Allah enough for all He’s blessed us with? It’s beyond amazing. Allah constantly reminds us of the c...
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8
3
Rushana Roberts
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:20
Asalaamu alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatu. When I read this Ayat of Surah Luqman it shows that ALLAH really loves us. All Allah wants from us is to be obedient and worshipping HIM. I ask myself this question how much do I really need. If I have ALLAH what more do I want. Look around this life is coming to an end. Stop chasing after it. Do I really have time? If I really knew and understood who ALLAH is and His Majesty I would not come out of...
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4
2
Aaisha Shahany
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
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7
2
Sirotum Daud
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19 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
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10
0
Sirotum Daud
Seguire
22 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 67:3-4, 31:18-20
{ Strange are the ways of a believer for there is good in every affair of his and this is not the case with anyone else except in the case of a believer... } (Sahih Muslim, 2999)
I once asked a revert who'd declared his belief on that very day something. Teach me something from what you know. There is good in the affairs of a believer, and I thought he could teach me something of purity.
I didn't expect this single question to have overwhelmed ...
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6
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