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Luqman
15
31:15
وان جاهداك على ان تشرك بي ما ليس لك به علم فلا تطعهما وصاحبهما في الدنيا معروفا واتبع سبيل من اناب الي ثم الي مرجعكم فانبيكم بما كنتم تعملون ١٥
وَإِن جَـٰهَدَاكَ عَلَىٰٓ أَن تُشْرِكَ بِى مَا لَيْسَ لَكَ بِهِۦ عِلْمٌۭ فَلَا تُطِعْهُمَا ۖ وَصَاحِبْهُمَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا مَعْرُوفًۭا ۖ وَٱتَّبِعْ سَبِيلَ مَنْ أَنَابَ إِلَىَّ ۚ ثُمَّ إِلَىَّ مَرْجِعُكُمْ فَأُنَبِّئُكُم بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ ١٥
وَإِن
جَٰهَدَاكَ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تُشۡرِكَ
بِي
مَا
لَيۡسَ
لَكَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٞ
فَلَا
تُطِعۡهُمَاۖ
وَصَاحِبۡهُمَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
مَعۡرُوفٗاۖ
وَٱتَّبِعۡ
سَبِيلَ
مَنۡ
أَنَابَ
إِلَيَّۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيَّ
مَرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَأُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٥
E se entrambi ti obbligassero ad associarMi ciò di cui non hai conoscenza alcuna, non obbedire loro, ma sii comunque cortese con loro in questa vita
1
e segui la via di chi si rivolge a Me. Poi a Me farete ritorno e vi informerò su quello che avrete fatto».
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Munther El-Alami
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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