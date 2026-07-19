Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Luqman
11
31:11
هاذا خلق الله فاروني ماذا خلق الذين من دونه بل الظالمون في ضلال مبين ١١
هَـٰذَا خَلْقُ ٱللَّهِ فَأَرُونِى مَاذَا خَلَقَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن دُونِهِۦ ۚ بَلِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١١
هَٰذَا
خَلۡقُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَأَرُونِي
مَاذَا
خَلَقَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦۚ
بَلِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١١
Questa la creazione di Allah. Mostratemi allora quello che hanno creato gli altri [che adorate] all’infuori di Lui. No, gli ingiusti sono in errore palese.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Munther El-Alami
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 31:10-11
Creation is a sufficient proof of The Creator.
Allah ﷻ says about the skies, earth, mountains, stability, animals, rain, and vegetation that all of this is His creation. Then challenges the disbelievers to put forth the creation of anything else.
What struck me is that people struggle with theoretical Atheist arguments - sometimes for years. I remember in college it was impressed upon us that you had to be smart to be a true atheist; you had t...
Vedi altro
12
2
Aaisha Shahany
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
Vedi altro
7
2
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì