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An-Naml
40
27:40
قال الذي عنده علم من الكتاب انا اتيك به قبل ان يرتد اليك طرفك فلما راه مستقرا عنده قال هاذا من فضل ربي ليبلوني ااشكر ام اكفر ومن شكر فانما يشكر لنفسه ومن كفر فان ربي غني كريم ٤٠
قَالَ ٱلَّذِى عِندَهُۥ عِلْمٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ أَنَا۠ ءَاتِيكَ بِهِۦ قَبْلَ أَن يَرْتَدَّ إِلَيْكَ طَرْفُكَ ۚ فَلَمَّا رَءَاهُ مُسْتَقِرًّا عِندَهُۥ قَالَ هَـٰذَا مِن فَضْلِ رَبِّى لِيَبْلُوَنِىٓ ءَأَشْكُرُ أَمْ أَكْفُرُ ۖ وَمَن شَكَرَ فَإِنَّمَا يَشْكُرُ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۖ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَإِنَّ رَبِّى غَنِىٌّۭ كَرِيمٌۭ ٤٠
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
عِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَرۡتَدَّ
إِلَيۡكَ
طَرۡفُكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهُ
مُسۡتَقِرًّا
عِندَهُۥ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
مِن
فَضۡلِ
رَبِّي
لِيَبۡلُوَنِيٓ
ءَأَشۡكُرُ
أَمۡ
أَكۡفُرُۖ
وَمَن
شَكَرَ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَشۡكُرُ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَإِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَنِيّٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٤٠
Uno che aveva conoscenza del Libro
1
disse: «Te lo porterò prima ancora che tu possa battere ciglio». Quando poi [Salomone] lo vide posarsi presso di sé, disse: «Questo è parte della grazia del mio Signore per mettermi alla prova, [e vedere] se sarò riconoscente o ingrato. Quanto a chi è riconoscente, lo è per se stesso, e chi è ingrato… [sappia che] il mio Signore basta a Se Stesso ed è generoso».
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Khalisa M.
Seguire
40 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:40, 12:86, 2:9, 16:19, 2:216
When someone gives you a gift you don’t like, you fake it... or at least you try to. You smile and say thank you in hopes of not hurting their feelings, because 'it’s the thought that counts.'
But what about when Allah ﷻ gifts you with something you don’t like... what then?
You can’t fake it.
Not with Him.
'And Allah knows what you conceal and what you reveal.' (16:19)
And even with yourself, you can only fake it for so long.
'They [try to] dec...
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22
5
Lulu Fakhriyah
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:40
My teacher taught me about ujb (عُجْب) and quoted this verse when I was studying the book Tadzkiratus Sami' wal Mutakallim. Through this verse, Allah teaches us that Prophet Solomon is an example of someone far from self-conceit, the opposite of Qarun (Al-Qasas:78). Ujb (عُجْب) is very dangerous, and one of the best ways to protect ourselves from it is by being grateful. We must remember that everything comes from Allah and that we are nothing wi...
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10
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Parveen Ahmed
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:40
Bismillah
فَإِنَّ رَبِّى غَنِىٌّ۬ كَرِيمٌ۬
Surely my Lord is self Sufficient Most Generous!
In the past month ( Ramadan) the pairing of Allah’s names captivated me. SubahnAllah
The more I think the more I am amazed by the names of Allah
Allah isn't in need of anything or any form of support or any form of praise.
Allah is also Generous and He doesn't owe us anything and we are mere slaves of Allah. Yet Allah generously gives us, pardons ...
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5
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Sohada A.
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:40, 27:19
Prophet Sulayman ﷺ was given so much by Allah yet this didn’t turn or harden his heart. The more he was given, the more grateful he ﷺ became.
He ﷺ was a leader who had incredibly strong emotional intelligence and voiced thankfulness and praise to Allah for being able to have these precious feels of gratitude running through his mind, heart and soul.
This is the same Prophet ﷺ who asked Allah to fill his heart with even more gratitude. So many...
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4
1
J Yousef
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:40, 82:6
pubblicato in
The 99 Names of Allah
Kareem comes from the three-letter root ka-ra-ma. According to Lisan Al-Arab, it encompasses all kinds of good, honor and virtues. As we will see, the concept of karam is more expansive than a superficial understanding of generosity. Another meaning is also alluded to in Maqayees Al-lugha, that karam can refer to something that intrinsically has honor in and of and itself. God Almighty always goes over and beyond what is needed, when He does not ...
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3
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Salihu Abba
Seguire
26 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
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7
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A Siddiqui
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 27:38-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
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