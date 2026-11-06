A clear proof of the Quran being the Divine Book is that none of its statements contradict any established truth. It does not contain anything which is against human nature. It does not conflict with any fact known through the earlier divine books. There is no sign of any part of its content contradicting any fact verified by the body of knowledge established by observation and experimentation. The Quran’s total conformity with factual realities is the definite proof that it is the message revealed by God. The Quran being free from contradictions will appear as such to one who ponders over the matter. For truth, to appear as truth, depends on the sincerity with which one tries to understand it, but one who does not ponder over it will ceaselessly raise baseless objections against this Book—and he may do so till the period of human trial is brought to an end by the onset of Doomsday.