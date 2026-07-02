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Al-Ma'idah
104
5:104
واذا قيل لهم تعالوا الى ما انزل الله والى الرسول قالوا حسبنا ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان اباوهم لا يعلمون شييا ولا يهتدون ١٠٤
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ تَعَالَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ وَإِلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ قَالُوا۟ حَسْبُنَا مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَهْتَدُونَ ١٠٤
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
تَعَالَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَإِلَى
ٱلرَّسُولِ
قَالُواْ
حَسۡبُنَا
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ءَابَآؤُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
١٠٤
Quando si dice loro: «Venite a quello che Allah ha fatto scendere al Suo Messaggero», dicono: «Ci basta quello che i nostri avi ci hanno tramandato!». Anche se i loro avi non possedevano scienza alcuna e non erano sulla retta via?
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A Siddiqui
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 43:22, 5:104
Are you disappointed because you have been unmotivated this Ramadan?
If so, know that the past does not have to detemine the future.
🔸️People with the worst forefathers can go on to become the best of people.
🔸️People with the worst past can go on to become the best of people.
There's still time to turn things around. You can keep repeating the past and be like those who cling to their forefathers (like the people mentioned in these ayat)...
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