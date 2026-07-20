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As-Sajdah
6
32:6
ذالك عالم الغيب والشهادة العزيز الرحيم ٦
ذَٰلِكَ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٦
ذَٰلِكَ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٦
Egli è Colui Che conosce il palese e l’invisibile; è l’Eccelso, il Misericordioso;
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Maha Ezzeddine
Seguire
7 anni fa
·
Riferimento
sura 26 e Ayah 32:6
pubblicato in
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
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