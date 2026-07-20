Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
3
32:3
ام يقولون افتراه بل هو الحق من ربك لتنذر قوما ما اتاهم من نذير من قبلك لعلهم يهتدون ٣
أَمْ يَقُولُونَ ٱفْتَرَىٰهُ ۚ بَلْ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ لِتُنذِرَ قَوْمًۭا مَّآ أَتَىٰهُم مِّن نَّذِيرٍۢ مِّن قَبْلِكَ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ ٣
أَمۡ
يَقُولُونَ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُۚ
بَلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لِتُنذِرَ
قَوۡمٗا
مَّآ
أَتَىٰهُم
مِّن
نَّذِيرٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٣
Diranno: «L’ha inventato?»
1
. È invece una verità che [proviene] dal tuo Signore, affinché tu ammonisca
2
un popolo
3
a cui non giunse, prima di te, alcun ammonitore, affinché si lascino guidare.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Hana Alasry
Seguire
7 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 32:1-3
pubblicato in
Muslim American Society
I'm immediately remind of the first two verses of surat Baqara. Both chapters begin with the opening letters 'alif, lam, meem' and both chapters clarify the nature of certainy the Quran holds. Interestingly though, while surat baqara's next verse will emphasize the actions of the believers, the next verse of surat Sajda focuses on the disbelievers. Another difference to note is that in surat baqara, Allah is referring to the Quran as a Book, whil...
Vedi altro
4
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì