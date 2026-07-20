Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
27
32:27
اولم يروا انا نسوق الماء الى الارض الجرز فنخرج به زرعا تاكل منه انعامهم وانفسهم افلا يبصرون ٢٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّا نَسُوقُ ٱلْمَآءَ إِلَى ٱلْأَرْضِ ٱلْجُرُزِ فَنُخْرِجُ بِهِۦ زَرْعًۭا تَأْكُلُ مِنْهُ أَنْعَـٰمُهُمْ وَأَنفُسُهُمْ ۖ أَفَلَا يُبْصِرُونَ ٢٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
نَسُوقُ
ٱلۡمَآءَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡجُرُزِ
فَنُخۡرِجُ
بِهِۦ
زَرۡعٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
مِنۡهُ
أَنۡعَٰمُهُمۡ
وَأَنفُسُهُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٢٧
Non hanno visto come spingiamo l’acqua verso una terra arida, suscitando poi una vegetazione che nutre il loro bestiame e loro stessi? Non lo vedono?
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
tareq abed
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 80:24-32, 32:27
This is a good example on taqdeem (advancement) and takheer (delaying) used in arabic.
In Surah Al Sajda, referring to how livestock as well as humans eat from the crops of the earth, Allah swt mentions the cattle first before the human.
In surah Abasa, it mentions how the vegetation is a provision for us and our livestock, but mentioning us humans before the cattle in this verse. Why the difference ?
The context tells you why:
In surah AlS...
Vedi altro
2
1
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì