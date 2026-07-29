Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
85
2:85
ثم انتم هاولاء تقتلون انفسكم وتخرجون فريقا منكم من ديارهم تظاهرون عليهم بالاثم والعدوان وان ياتوكم اسارى تفادوهم وهو محرم عليكم اخراجهم افتومنون ببعض الكتاب وتكفرون ببعض فما جزاء من يفعل ذالك منكم الا خزي في الحياة الدنيا ويوم القيامة يردون الى اشد العذاب وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٨٥
ثُمَّ أَنتُمْ هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ تَقْتُلُونَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَتُخْرِجُونَ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ تَظَـٰهَرُونَ عَلَيْهِم بِٱلْإِثْمِ وَٱلْعُدْوَٰنِ وَإِن يَأْتُوكُمْ أُسَـٰرَىٰ تُفَـٰدُوهُمْ وَهُوَ مُحَرَّمٌ عَلَيْكُمْ إِخْرَاجُهُمْ ۚ أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍۢ ۚ فَمَا جَزَآءُ مَن يَفْعَلُ ذَٰلِكَ مِنكُمْ إِلَّا خِزْىٌۭ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَيَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ يُرَدُّونَ إِلَىٰٓ أَشَدِّ ٱلْعَذَابِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ٨٥
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
تَقۡتُلُونَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَتُخۡرِجُونَ
فَرِيقٗا
مِّنكُم
مِّن
دِيَٰرِهِمۡ
تَظَٰهَرُونَ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَٱلۡعُدۡوَٰنِ
وَإِن
يَأۡتُوكُمۡ
أُسَٰرَىٰ
تُفَٰدُوهُمۡ
وَهُوَ
مُحَرَّمٌ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِخۡرَاجُهُمۡۚ
أَفَتُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِبَعۡضِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَتَكۡفُرُونَ
بِبَعۡضٖۚ
فَمَا
جَزَآءُ
مَن
يَفۡعَلُ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِنكُمۡ
إِلَّا
خِزۡيٞ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَيَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
يُرَدُّونَ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَشَدِّ
ٱلۡعَذَابِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٥
E ora invece vi uccidete l’un l’altro e scacciate dalle loro case alcuni dei vostri, dandovi man forte nel crimine e nella trasgressione. E se sono prigionieri ne pagate il riscatto, quando anche solo l’espellerli vi era stato vietato. Accettate dunque una parte del Libro e ne rinnegate un’altra parte
1
? Non c’è altro compenso per colui che agisce così se non l’obbrobrio in questa vita
2
e il castigo più terribile nel Giorno della Resurrezione. Allah non è incurante di quello che fate.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Nuzhath Fatima
Seguire
19 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:85
أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍۢ ۚ
If we believe in some parts of the Qur’an and disbelieve in others, then surely we become like the Jews and Christians before us — those who accepted only what suited their desires and seemed convenient for their worldly lives.
Sadly, many Muslims today are doing the same. We pick and choose only those rulings and teachings that feel easy and comfortable for us, while turning away fro...
Vedi altro
27
2
ekaterina myachina
Seguire
10 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:85-86
In Part
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:85–86) through the Hadith
A contradiction appears in the ayah:
﴿أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ﴾
“Do you then believe in part of the Book and disbelieve in part?” (2:85)
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to conflict among factions from Bani Israil.
They would fight and expel one another,
yet still try to free their captives afterward while following part of the Torah.
Not always t...
Vedi altro
7
3
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:84-86
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
Vedi altro
3
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì