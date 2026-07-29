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Al-Baqarah
48
2:48
واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
وَٱتَّقُوا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍۢ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُقْبَلُ مِنْهَا شَفَـٰعَةٌۭ وَلَا يُؤْخَذُ مِنْهَا عَدْلٌۭ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ٤٨
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
E temete il Giorno in cui nessun’anima potrà alcunché per un’altra, in cui non sarà accolta nessuna intercessione e nulla potrà essere compensato. Essi non saranno soccorsi
1
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Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Hammad Fahim
Seguire
anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:48
Beyond Ramadan, the recitation, reflection and engagement of the Quran is a habit we must seek to build. It Is sufficient to know that the Quran will appear as an intercession and an interceder, intervening on our behalf on the day of judgement.
The reward of the one who acquaints himself with the Quran is immense. The following hadeeth gives us this description:
Buraydah reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,...
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Amirah Ali
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:48
Use the time in this life wisely, remember that life here is merely a test and we must prepare for the final hour, for it is our actions and how we chose to live in this dunya which will determine whether our book of deeds is handed to us in our right hand or our left (and above this the will of Allah swt and whom he chooses to forgive.) No soul or being will help us on that day. Only Allah Swt holds such power, we are all nothing in comparison t...
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Eman Fatima
Seguire
11 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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ekaterina myachina
Seguire
13 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:47-48
What Is Yours to Carry
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:47–48) through the Hadith
There were a few moments that lingered—
perhaps for someone else as well, still learning.
What these ayahs invite us to loosen our hold on.
It begins not with warning but with remembering.
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ
“O Children of Israel, remember My favor which I bestowed upon you…” (2:47)
Not a demand.
More lik...
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8
0
Noorr Sahar
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
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9
1
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