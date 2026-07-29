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Al-Baqarah
46
2:46
الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦
ٱلَّذِينَ يَظُنُّونَ أَنَّهُم مُّلَـٰقُوا۟ رَبِّهِمْ وَأَنَّهُمْ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَ ٤٦
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
che pensano che invero incontreranno il loro Signore e che invero torneranno a Lui
1
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Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Sirotum Daud
Seguire
10 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 41:34-36, 5:100, 2:45-46
For the past few days, Allahu-akbar, I have found myself increasingly in awe of a couple of verses the more I consider it. The more I do, the more it feels as though I've yet to understand,
{ And seek help through patience and prayer; and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive
Who are certain that they will meet their Lord and that they will return to Him. } (Qur'an, 2:45-46 }
For today, there's this incredibly simple point th...
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7
0
ekaterina myachina
Seguire
13 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:44-46
What You Say, and What Finds Its Place
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:44–46) through the Hadith
There are moments when words come easily—
familiar, ready, already formed.
They are spoken, shared, even taught.
أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ
“Do you command people to righteousness and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Will you not understand?” (2:44)
The...
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4
4
Iraj Marjan
Seguire
31 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 7:58, 2:45-46
When we decide to plant a new sapling in our garden, we do not simply visit a nursery and pick up any seed at random. We carefully consider the space available, examine the condition of the soil, and study the nature of the plant—its growth requirements, the season suitable for it, and, if it is a flowering plant, the beauty it will add and the benefits it will bring. Even for such a small task, we invest time and thoughtful effort.
But what if ...
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12
2
Ali Ali
Seguire
45 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:45-46
Bismillah
Sometimes, my īmān feels like it’s at bedrock — as if I haven’t done any deeds sincerely for the sake of Islam. And I remind myself: to truly uphold this dīn, to believe in it firmly, is a gift from Allah ﷻ. Yet, faith is not left at words alone. It requires sacrifice, effort, and deeds done purely for His sake. Without them, I feel like what I do loses its meaning.
Lately, I’ve realized this struggle is not just with my voluntary dee...
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9
4
Saiyaf Chowdhury
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:45-46
Khushu is a state of humbleness that truly exceptional men can reach.
There must be a cognitive effort to acknowledge that in our times of prayer, we are declaring that the world is a fleeting place, a sojourn before the decision, wherein we are fortunate enough to be able to express and beg to our Lord for his bounty.
Abandon not your prayer lest you become a slave to passing dream.
8
2
Maryam Nazar
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:45-46
Fasting is a blessing from Allah swt to train us to be patient both internally and externally by being conscious of Allah.We can see ourselves that with Allahs mercy and help we are well capable of obeying Allah and refrain from haram as we all as halal while fasting,even if nobody is watching.While fasting we are conscious that we are under the eyes of EVER WATCHFUL.
Outside the month of Ramadan also let us train ourselves to be conscious that w...
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3
0
Kaynat Shaikh
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:45-46
I find these ayahs very interesting as it shows the importance of certainty in the life of a human being. Uncertainty makes us feel lost, a lot of anxiety takes place (just look at our current situation on the pandemic.) It’s chaos. Humans need a schedule. We like to have a routine. Even the creation of Allah shows certainty to an extent (i.e the sun coming up every day.) So getting back to the ayahs. Allah says to seek help through patience and ...
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14
4
Mohannad Hakeem
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:45-46
Day 1 Answer
A Tip for Khushu' in salat:
(For video commentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e30wBGI9-_Y
)
'Seek help through patience and prayer. It is indeed exacting, but not for those who are humble in their hearts, who bear in mind that they are to meet their Lord, and that to Him they are to return'
The Quran instructs us to seek help in life through the 2P’s: Patience and Prayer. And not any salat, but the salat that has khuhu, whic...
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19
2
A Siddiqui
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 26:217-219, 2:45-46
In these ayat, Allah tells us that He sees our movements in prayer. Our movements in Salah are an act of obedience and submission to His commands.
Oh Allah!
When you tell us to stand, we stand.
When you tell us to bow, we bow.
When you tell us to rise again, we rise again.
When you tell us to prostrate, we prostrate.
Please forgive us our shortcomings and count us amongst those who are humbly submissive to you!
26
3
Sanjay
Seguire
6 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 39:10, 2:45-46
PATIENCE.
We know the saying 'patience is a virtue'. Allah tells us that patience is from the characteristics of the virtuous. In Surah al-Baqarah ayah 46 and 47, Allah acknowledges the difficulty of patience and how it is a 'burden' except to those who are humbly submissive to Him.
To be patient is to relinquish your desire of something harmful and to endure something your nafs dislikes, accepting it as better for you and your connection to...
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15
6
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