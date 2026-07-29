Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
33
2:33
قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
قَالَ يَـٰٓـَٔادَمُ أَنۢبِئْهُم بِأَسْمَآئِهِمْ ۖ فَلَمَّآ أَنۢبَأَهُم بِأَسْمَآئِهِمْ قَالَ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ إِنِّىٓ أَعْلَمُ غَيْبَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَأَعْلَمُ مَا تُبْدُونَ وَمَا كُنتُمْ تَكْتُمُونَ ٣٣
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Disse: «O Adamo, informali sui nomi di tutte [le cose]». Dopo che li ebbe informati sui nomi, Egli disse: «Non vi avevo forse detto che conosco il segreto dei cieli e della terra e che conosco ciò che manifestate e ciò che nascondete?».
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
ekaterina myachina
Seguire
14 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:31-33
What You Were Given
Reading Al-Baqara (2:31-33) through the Hadith
After the human being is introduced — with all the tension that comes with it — the Qur’an does not move immediately to action.
It turns instead to something less visible, but just as defining:
what was placed within.
وَعَلَّمَ آدَمَ الْأَسْمَاءَ كُلَّهَا ثُمَّ عَرَضَهُمْ عَلَى الْمَلَائِكَةِ فَقَالَ أَنبِئُونِي بِأَسْمَاءِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ
“And He taught Adam...
Vedi altro
8
0
Rahmah Salako
Seguire
28 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:31-34
Knowledge is never neutral.
It always bears fruit, the question is what kind.
Will knowledge lead us to obedience or arrogance?
To submission or resistance?
To humility or pride?
The angels responded to knowledge with submission.
Iblis responded with knowledge mixed with ego.
The difference was not what they knew
but what their hearts did with it.
Allah teaches us a powerful truth:
Above everyone who possesses knowledge is the All-Knowing.
...
Vedi altro
23
0
R. Ebied
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:29-37
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
Vedi altro
12
3
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:30-34, 12:43-49
An amazing similarity. In the story of Adam, after asking the angels to name the things that he taught Adam, they admitting to not knowing. So upon Adam proving his superiority in knowledge, Allah asked the angels to prostrate to him. Also in the story of Yousef, after the king asked the interpreters to explain his dream, they were unable to do so, so once Yousef was able to do so after their inability, it resulted in his elevation in status as i...
Vedi altro
7
2
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
Vedi altro
5
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì