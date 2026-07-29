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Al-Baqarah
261
2:261
مثل الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله كمثل حبة انبتت سبع سنابل في كل سنبلة ماية حبة والله يضاعف لمن يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنۢبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِى كُلِّ سُنۢبُلَةٍۢ مِّا۟ئَةُ حَبَّةٍۢ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يُضَـٰعِفُ لِمَن يَشَآءُ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُنفِقُونَ
أَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَمَثَلِ
حَبَّةٍ
أَنۢبَتَتۡ
سَبۡعَ
سَنَابِلَ
فِي
كُلِّ
سُنۢبُلَةٖ
مِّاْئَةُ
حَبَّةٖۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يُضَٰعِفُ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٌ
٢٦١
Quelli che con i loro beni sono generosi per la causa di Allah, sono come un seme da cui nascono sette spighe e in ogni spiga ci sono cento chicchi. Allah moltiplica il merito di chi vuole Lui. Allah è immenso, sapiente.
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Fariha Guncha
Seguire
22 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261
FEAR OF MISSING OUT or FOMO is a new slang but the feeling has been there for decades.
This fear turns into anxiety in this month for most of us.
One week into Ramadan and I'm seeing women struggle with a painful question: 'I want to worship, but if I stop my work, who will do it?'
Valid concern but a change in lens can turn FOMO into contentment.
We know: "Actions are judged by intentions."
(Bukhari, Muslim)
If you're cooking, cleaning, caring...
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10
0
hafeez saba
Seguire
43 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 7:34, 2:261, 23:99-100
I came across a post about the death of a 27-year-old Muslim doctor from acute liver failure. Despite people arranging a liver and collecting around 400,000 dollars, her life could not be extended even for a moment.
May Allah grant her Maghfirah, make her grave a garden from Jannah, and give her family patience.
This tragic news carries lessons for all of us:
Life is more precious than wealth
No amount of money or medical arrangements could add...
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23
2
Huma fahad Khan
Seguire
anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 34:39, 2:261
There was a time when I often pondered over the Quranic promise that 'whatever you give up for the sake of Allah, He will replace it with something better.' Although I recited such verses many times, I struggled to fully grasp their real-life application. But then, by Allah’s perfect planning, He allowed me to live through a powerful example myself.
We owned a large, valuable house. Eventually, due to family circumstances and inheritance distrib...
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19
4
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261
It is out of the generosity of Allah that He inspires, He facilitates and then He rewards us for something He inspired and facilitated in the first place.
11
3
hafeez saba
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261, 5:31, 6:59
The Profound Impact of Thoughtful Gestures and Life’s Lessons
Life is a continuous journey of learning and personal growth, where even the smallest actions can leave a lasting impression. I recall one of my colleagues who embodied this beautifully through her acts of sadaqah (charity). She always ensured her contributions were given with dignity and respect, carefully packing her donations to ensure the recipients never felt inferior. Her empath...
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18
2
Anthony Den Braven
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261
The ayah captivates a measure espousing a belief in proselytizing through forms of knowledge imbued by the seed of the human mind. I could concatenate this parable, or God's resemblance of wisdom, with the Biblical story of the seeds; each selectively thrown in peculiar new environs, designated to adapt. The one in the thorns died, another shared the previous fate on a rock. One emerged triumphant, the one in fertile grass.
2
1
Sherene Mansor
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261
I failed math. Many times.
I should have come across this ayah back then so that i could tell my father that 1+1 does not equal 2. Yeeeaaaaah riiight…!!
My point is that the mathematical brain cannot process this ayat unless it is guided by Revelation.
The tenner that i gave to the public toilet cleaner
will forever be a debit. But the satisfaction i get watching her grateful face; the reward i hope to get from my Rabb can only come from my u...
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6
0
Marina
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 76:7-11, 2:261
Assalaaam alaykum, 😆
Give food despite their desire for it to the needy, the orphans and the captive. Saying to themselves, we feed you for the sake of Allah, looking neither rewards nor thanks from you. We fear from Allah the horrible distressful Day. - [76:8 to 10]
I was looking at these ayat and I was like thinking, Allah gave a guarantee here if you fear the Judgement Day and want ease on that Day, then give food to the needy, the orphans ...
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5
4
Talha Ghannam
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:261
#FridayReminders
18: A Seed
Quran Reflections by Talha Ghannam
(I recommend you watch this one rather than read ☺️)
Video:
https://youtu.be/dpBbqvJsBVI
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
Website: www.otpok.com
---
مَّثَلُ الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِي كُلِّ سُنبُلَةٍ مِّائَةُ حَبَّةٍ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يُضَاعِفُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَل...
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0
0
Maryam Nazar
Seguire
4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
sura 2 e Ayah 63:9-10, 47:35, 2:270, 2:261-262, 2:3, 2:254, 19:76, 2:265, 64:16, 2:274
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
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17
1
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