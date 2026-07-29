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Al-Baqarah
248
2:248
وقال لهم نبيهم ان اية ملكه ان ياتيكم التابوت فيه سكينة من ربكم وبقية مما ترك ال موسى وال هارون تحمله الملايكة ان في ذالك لاية لكم ان كنتم مومنين ٢٤٨
وَقَالَ لَهُمْ نَبِيُّهُمْ إِنَّ ءَايَةَ مُلْكِهِۦٓ أَن يَأْتِيَكُمُ ٱلتَّابُوتُ فِيهِ سَكِينَةٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَبَقِيَّةٌۭ مِّمَّا تَرَكَ ءَالُ مُوسَىٰ وَءَالُ هَـٰرُونَ تَحْمِلُهُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ لَّكُمْ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٢٤٨
وَقَالَ
لَهُمۡ
نَبِيُّهُمۡ
إِنَّ
ءَايَةَ
مُلۡكِهِۦٓ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمُ
ٱلتَّابُوتُ
فِيهِ
سَكِينَةٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَبَقِيَّةٞ
مِّمَّا
تَرَكَ
ءَالُ
مُوسَىٰ
وَءَالُ
هَٰرُونَ
تَحۡمِلُهُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَةٗ
لَّكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُم
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٤٨
E disse il loro profeta: «Il segno della sovranità sarà che verrà con l’Arca
1
. Conterrà una presenza di pace
2
da parte del vostro Signore, nonché quel che resta di ciò che lasciarono la famiglia di Mosè e la famiglia di Aronne. Saranno gli angeli a portarla. Ecco un segno per voi, se siete credenti».
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Riferimento
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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