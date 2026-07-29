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Al-Baqarah
246
2:246
الم تر الى الملا من بني اسراييل من بعد موسى اذ قالوا لنبي لهم ابعث لنا ملكا نقاتل في سبيل الله قال هل عسيتم ان كتب عليكم القتال الا تقاتلوا قالوا وما لنا الا نقاتل في سبيل الله وقد اخرجنا من ديارنا وابناينا فلما كتب عليهم القتال تولوا الا قليلا منهم والله عليم بالظالمين ٢٤٦
أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلْمَلَإِ مِنۢ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مُوسَىٰٓ إِذْ قَالُوا۟ لِنَبِىٍّۢ لَّهُمُ ٱبْعَثْ لَنَا مَلِكًۭا نُّقَـٰتِلْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۖ قَالَ هَلْ عَسَيْتُمْ إِن كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِتَالُ أَلَّا تُقَـٰتِلُوا۟ ۖ قَالُوا۟ وَمَا لَنَآ أَلَّا نُقَـٰتِلَ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَقَدْ أُخْرِجْنَا مِن دِيَـٰرِنَا وَأَبْنَآئِنَا ۖ فَلَمَّا كُتِبَ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلْقِتَالُ تَوَلَّوْا۟ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا مِّنْهُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمٌۢ بِٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٢٤٦
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡمَلَإِ
مِنۢ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
قَالُواْ
لِنَبِيّٖ
لَّهُمُ
ٱبۡعَثۡ
لَنَا
مَلِكٗا
نُّقَٰتِلۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَسَيۡتُمۡ
إِن
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِتَالُ
أَلَّا
تُقَٰتِلُواْۖ
قَالُواْ
وَمَا
لَنَآ
أَلَّا
نُقَٰتِلَ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَقَدۡ
أُخۡرِجۡنَا
مِن
دِيَٰرِنَا
وَأَبۡنَآئِنَاۖ
فَلَمَّا
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلۡقِتَالُ
تَوَلَّوۡاْ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٤٦
Non hai visto i notabili dei Figli di Israele quando, dopo Mosè, dissero al loro profeta
1
: «Suscita tra noi un re, affinché possiamo combattere sul sentiero di Allah». Disse: «E se non combatterete quando vi sarà ordinato di farlo?». Dissero: «Come potremmo non combattere sulla via di Allah, quando ci hanno scacciato dalle nostre case, noi e i nostri figli?». Ma quando fu loro ordinato di combattere, tutti voltarono le spalle, tranne un piccolo gruppo. Allah ben conosce gli iniqui.
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Asmaa A
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2 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:246
The verse has so many timeless lessons. Reading the commentary of various scholars of tafseer on this verse helped me better under the context and find the relevant lessons for me.
One lesson for me is to be careful when making duaa and to always remember that only Allah knows what’s truly best for us. We might think a job or an opportunity or a certain decision is the best for us, and as long as it is halal, we can ask for Allah’s guidance an...
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Sirotum Daud
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12 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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