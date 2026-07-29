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Al-Baqarah
224
2:224
ولا تجعلوا الله عرضة لايمانكم ان تبروا وتتقوا وتصلحوا بين الناس والله سميع عليم ٢٢٤
وَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عُرْضَةًۭ لِّأَيْمَـٰنِكُمْ أَن تَبَرُّوا۟ وَتَتَّقُوا۟ وَتُصْلِحُوا۟ بَيْنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٢٤
وَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عُرۡضَةٗ
لِّأَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
أَن
تَبَرُّواْ
وَتَتَّقُواْ
وَتُصۡلِحُواْ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٢٤
Con i vostri giuramenti non fate di Allah un ostacolo all’essere caritatevoli, devoti e riconciliatori fra gli uomini
1
. Allah è Colui che tutto ascolta e conosce.
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:224
It could be observed a preponderance times in history and contemporaneously, there are wolves amongst the sheep in our Abrahamic faiths - they neglect the principle of peace deeming the Lord as a mere supplementation to the establishment of their protectorate and assertion of embezzled interests.
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