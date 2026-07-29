Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
223
2:223
نساوكم حرث لكم فاتوا حرثكم انى شيتم وقدموا لانفسكم واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم ملاقوه وبشر المومنين ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمْ حَرْثٌۭ لَّكُمْ فَأْتُوا۟ حَرْثَكُمْ أَنَّىٰ شِئْتُمْ ۖ وَقَدِّمُوا۟ لِأَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُم مُّلَـٰقُوهُ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمۡ
حَرۡثٞ
لَّكُمۡ
فَأۡتُواْ
حَرۡثَكُمۡ
أَنَّىٰ
شِئۡتُمۡۖ
وَقَدِّمُواْ
لِأَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُم
مُّلَٰقُوهُۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٢٣
Le vostre spose per voi sono come un campo
1
Venite pure al vostro campo come volete
2
, ma predisponetevi
3
; temete Allah e sappiate che Lo incontrerete. Danne la lieta novella ai credenti!
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Ayah Malouhi
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:223
I’ve noticed that with many ayat that give men a right over women, they almost always end with اتقوا الله. Obviously that applies to men and women, but in the context of these types of ayat, to me it’s like a reminder to men not to take advantage of their rights and become oppressive.
11
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì