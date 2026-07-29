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Al-Baqarah
211
2:211
سل بني اسراييل كم اتيناهم من اية بينة ومن يبدل نعمة الله من بعد ما جاءته فان الله شديد العقاب ٢١١
سَلْ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ كَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۭ بَيِّنَةٍۢ ۗ وَمَن يُبَدِّلْ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ٢١١
سَلۡ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
كَمۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُم
مِّنۡ
ءَايَةِۭ
بَيِّنَةٖۗ
وَمَن
يُبَدِّلۡ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
جَآءَتۡهُ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
شَدِيدُ
ٱلۡعِقَابِ
٢١١
Chiedi ai figli di Israele quanti segni evidenti abbiamo inviato loro. Ebbene, chi altera il favore di Allah, dopo che esso gli è giunto, allora veramente Allah è violento nel castigo.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Razia Zahra
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4 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 1:6-7, 2:211
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
I remember during my teenage years, often I would enjoy listening to the recitation of the Qur’an. Surah Al Mulk was one of my favourite suwars to listen to. However, I did not contemplate very deeply though some ayats would make me pause and reflect. I still had not grasped much meaning.
Then, I remember as a growing adult, reading the translation of the Qur’an in English (because I coul...
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tareq abed
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8 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:211, 14:7
Bani Israel changed the blessings Allah SWT gave them by not being grateful, and the blessings turned to punishments against them.
Compare that with his promise that if you thank him for the blessings, not only will he allow you to keep them, but he will increase them for you, whether they are blessings of religion, or matters of dunya.
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