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Al-Baqarah
203
2:203
۞ واذكروا الله في ايام معدودات فمن تعجل في يومين فلا اثم عليه ومن تاخر فلا اثم عليه لمن اتقى واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم اليه تحشرون ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِى يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ لِمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فِيٓ
أَيَّامٖ
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
تَعَجَّلَ
فِي
يَوۡمَيۡنِ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَمَن
تَأَخَّرَ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
لِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٢٠٣
E ricordatevi di Allah nei giorni contati
1
. Ma non ci sarà peccato per chi affretta il ritorno dopo due giorni, e neppure per chi si attarda se teme Allah. Temete Allah e sappiate che sarete tutti ricondotti a Lui.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Azimah Daud
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:203
Hajj Ends… But the Remembrance Begins
'And remember Allah during the appointed days…'
(Al-Baqarah 2:203)
And then what happens?
From verse 204 onwards — until the end of Juz 2 (verse 252) —Allah’s name and essence are everywhere. The word الله appears in almost all ayat. Go thru and discover them one by one.
Why This Pattern Matters?
Hajj Is a Journey of Returning to Allah
After we:
• Say Labbayk,
• Stand in Arafah,
• Sleep under the st...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:203, 22:27-28
﷽
I pray to Allah that every household in the Muslim ummah echoes with the profound sounds of duas and takbeerat on the Day of Hajj.
اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ، وَاللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah,
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil-hamd.
It is recommended to recite them frequently, especially after prayers,...
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