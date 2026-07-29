Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
202
2:202
اولايك لهم نصيب مما كسبوا والله سريع الحساب ٢٠٢
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ نَصِيبٌۭ مِّمَّا كَسَبُوا۟ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ سَرِيعُ ٱلْحِسَابِ ٢٠٢
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
نَصِيبٞ
مِّمَّا
كَسَبُواْۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَرِيعُ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٠٢
Questi avranno la parte che si saranno meritati. Allah è rapido al conto.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Minela H
Seguire
anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:201-202
Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!' (2 :201)
We tend to often, when we think of (this world) look for 'who has more' of something but when it comes to deen we often look for those or think of those 'who know less' than us or have less than us in ilm or tawakul or taqwa and so on. When making duas we forget that this world can end any second, someti...
Vedi altro
8
5
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì