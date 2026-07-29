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Al-Baqarah
190
2:190
وقاتلوا في سبيل الله الذين يقاتلونكم ولا تعتدوا ان الله لا يحب المعتدين ١٩٠
وَقَـٰتِلُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلَّذِينَ يُقَـٰتِلُونَكُمْ وَلَا تَعْتَدُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُعْتَدِينَ ١٩٠
وَقَٰتِلُواْ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُقَٰتِلُونَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَعۡتَدُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُعۡتَدِينَ
١٩٠
Combattete per la causa di Allah contro coloro che vi combattono, ma senza eccessi, ché Allah non ama coloro che eccedono.
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ekaterina myachina
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18 settimane fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
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