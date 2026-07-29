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Al-Baqarah
179
2:179
ولكم في القصاص حياة يا اولي الالباب لعلكم تتقون ١٧٩
وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْقِصَاصِ حَيَوٰةٌۭ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٧٩
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡقِصَاصِ
حَيَوٰةٞ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٧٩
Nel contrappasso c’è una possibilità di vita, per voi che avete intelletto
1
. Forse diventerete timorati [di Allah].
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:179
When a person intends to kill unjustly. and he remembers the penalty if charged with murder can be death, he will think twice about killing the person and thus 2 lives will be saved. The victim, and the killer who would have been killed in retaliation. Thus, their is life for us in the law of qisas or retaliation.
Due to excessive ease in criminal law when it comes to murderers, we see an excessive rise in murders and homicides since the time de...
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