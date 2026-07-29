Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
178
2:178
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم القصاص في القتلى الحر بالحر والعبد بالعبد والانثى بالانثى فمن عفي له من اخيه شيء فاتباع بالمعروف واداء اليه باحسان ذالك تخفيف من ربكم ورحمة فمن اعتدى بعد ذالك فله عذاب اليم ١٧٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِصَاصُ فِى ٱلْقَتْلَى ۖ ٱلْحُرُّ بِٱلْحُرِّ وَٱلْعَبْدُ بِٱلْعَبْدِ وَٱلْأُنثَىٰ بِٱلْأُنثَىٰ ۚ فَمَنْ عُفِىَ لَهُۥ مِنْ أَخِيهِ شَىْءٌۭ فَٱتِّبَاعٌۢ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَأَدَآءٌ إِلَيْهِ بِإِحْسَـٰنٍۢ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ تَخْفِيفٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَرَحْمَةٌۭ ۗ فَمَنِ ٱعْتَدَىٰ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَهُۥ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٧٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِصَاصُ
فِي
ٱلۡقَتۡلَىۖ
ٱلۡحُرُّ
بِٱلۡحُرِّ
وَٱلۡعَبۡدُ
بِٱلۡعَبۡدِ
وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰ
بِٱلۡأُنثَىٰۚ
فَمَنۡ
عُفِيَ
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
أَخِيهِ
شَيۡءٞ
فَٱتِّبَاعُۢ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِ
وَأَدَآءٌ
إِلَيۡهِ
بِإِحۡسَٰنٖۗ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَخۡفِيفٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَةٞۗ
فَمَنِ
ٱعۡتَدَىٰ
بَعۡدَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَلَهُۥ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٧٨
O voi che credete, in materia di omicidio vi è stato prescritto il contrappasso
1
: libero per libero, schiavo per schiavo, donna per donna. E colui che sarà stato perdonato da suo fratello, venga perseguito nella maniera più dolce e paghi un indennizzo
2
: questa è una facilitazione da parte del vostro Signore, e una misericordia. Ebbene, chi di voi, dopo di ciò, trasgredisce la legge, avrà un doloroso castigo.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
tareq abed
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 49:9-10, 9:11, 2:178
Scholars have referenced these ayaat to illustrate the enormity of one who abandons Salah and Zakat. That is because Allah SWT refers to the rebellious faction, as well as a convicted killer, as being brothers of the believers (amazingly even in relation to the family of the victim he killed). However He stipulates the establishment of Salah and paying of Zakat as conditions for entry into the brotherhood of Islam.
6
0
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:178
Who ever is forgiven by his brother. He refers to the victims guardian as the brother of the killer to hopefully instill some forgiveness in his heart to forgive rather then have the killer killed in retribution.
It also teaches us that though killing is of major sins , it doesnt take the sinner out of islam as he was referred to by Allah SWT as a brother. So how can we make takfeer of he who does much less then killing?
0
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì