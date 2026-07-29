Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
169
2:169
انما يامركم بالسوء والفحشاء وان تقولوا على الله ما لا تعلمون ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِٱلسُّوٓءِ وَٱلْفَحْشَآءِ وَأَن تَقُولُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡمُرُكُم
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
وَٱلۡفَحۡشَآءِ
وَأَن
تَقُولُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٦٩
Certamente vi ordina il male e la turpitudine e di dire, a proposito di Allah, cose che non sapete.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Kulsum Maniar
Seguire
16 settimane fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:169
Quick reflection:
#words
In this ayah Allah ﷻ informs us that Shaytan commands us towards three things:
1. Evil
2. Indecency
3. To say about Allah ﷻ what we do not know
The third point made me stop. Because it is so inclusive.
Yes, it includes shirk and all its forms. But it also includes other than that, doesn't it?
Do I ever say about Allah ﷻ something that I don't know? Maybe not to the world — do I say it to myself?
Do I ever tell ...
Vedi altro
13
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì