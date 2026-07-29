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Al-Baqarah
167
2:167
وقال الذين اتبعوا لو ان لنا كرة فنتبرا منهم كما تبرءوا منا كذالك يريهم الله اعمالهم حسرات عليهم وما هم بخارجين من النار ١٦٧
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّبَعُوا۟ لَوْ أَنَّ لَنَا كَرَّةًۭ فَنَتَبَرَّأَ مِنْهُمْ كَمَا تَبَرَّءُوا۟ مِنَّا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُرِيهِمُ ٱللَّهُ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ حَسَرَٰتٍ عَلَيْهِمْ ۖ وَمَا هُم بِخَـٰرِجِينَ مِنَ ٱلنَّارِ ١٦٧
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّبَعُواْ
لَوۡ
أَنَّ
لَنَا
كَرَّةٗ
فَنَتَبَرَّأَ
مِنۡهُمۡ
كَمَا
تَبَرَّءُواْ
مِنَّاۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُرِيهِمُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
حَسَرَٰتٍ
عَلَيۡهِمۡۖ
وَمَا
هُم
بِخَٰرِجِينَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
١٦٧
diranno i seguaci: «Ah, se avessimo la possibilità di tornare indietro! Li abbandoneremmo come ci hanno abbandonati!». Così Allah li metterà di fronte alle loro azioni affinché si rammarichino. Non usciranno dal Fuoco.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Salah Sheikh
Seguire
5 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 78:40, 23:99-100, 14:21-22, 59:16, 2:167
Do you remember that feeling when you did something bad as a child and you were waiting for your punishment. That feeling of regret. You would literally be on your best behaviour and act remorseful in the hopes that they, whether it be your teacher or parent, go easy on you.
That's what comes to mind when I read these ayaat and it's acompanied by a sinking feeling at the pit of my stomach. A feeling of realisation that when we do something wron...
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Ansa Khan
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
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