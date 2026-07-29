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Al-Baqarah
160
2:160
الا الذين تابوا واصلحوا وبينوا فاولايك اتوب عليهم وانا التواب الرحيم ١٦٠
إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ تَابُوا۟ وَأَصْلَحُوا۟ وَبَيَّنُوا۟ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَتُوبُ عَلَيْهِمْ ۚ وَأَنَا ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٠
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
تَابُواْ
وَأَصۡلَحُواْ
وَبَيَّنُواْ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَتُوبُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَأَنَا
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦٠
Invece coloro che si sono pentiti e si sono emendati… da costoro Io accetto il pentimento. Io sono Colui che accoglie il pentimento, il Misericordioso.
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Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
Rahmah Salako
Seguire
6 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:160, 2:122
Tawbah: Q2:160 . Is there a better way to say this?
Repentance is not always about perfection. It’s about sincerity!!! Hence, Q2: 122 among
other beautiful aayah is a reminder of repentance and it’s conditions.
'Making mistakes makes us human and no one will be free of shortcomings in his obedience to Allaah, or free of mistakes or forgetfulness or sins. All of us fall short, commit sins, and make mistakes. At times we are negligent. We are...
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