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Al-Baqarah
147
2:147
الحق من ربك فلا تكونن من الممترين ١٤٧
ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١٤٧
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
١٤٧
La verità appartiene al tuo Signore. Non essere tra i dubbiosi
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:147
How do we know something is true?
Growing up, I was conditioned to believe that everything we read in books is 100% true. If it was published, then it must be true; if we learnt it in school, then it must be true. Later on, I realised that this isn't the case always. Lies can be published too. More so, we see this in history books that contain lies and half-truths told by the dominating party in order to present the reality as they saw it – or ...
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