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Al-Baqarah
139
2:139
قل اتحاجوننا في الله وهو ربنا وربكم ولنا اعمالنا ولكم اعمالكم ونحن له مخلصون ١٣٩
قُلْ أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا فِى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ رَبُّنَا وَرَبُّكُمْ وَلَنَآ أَعْمَـٰلُنَا وَلَكُمْ أَعْمَـٰلُكُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُخْلِصُونَ ١٣٩
قُلۡ
أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا
فِي
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
رَبُّنَا
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
وَلَنَآ
أَعۡمَٰلُنَا
وَلَكُمۡ
أَعۡمَٰلُكُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُخۡلِصُونَ
١٣٩
Di’: «Volete polemizzare con noi a proposito di Allah, Che è il nostro e vostro Signore? A noi le nostre opere e a voi le vostre! Noi ci diamo solo a Lui
1
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Reshad Noorzay
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5 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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